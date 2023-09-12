Medeama star Jonathan Sowah impresses with assist in Ghana debut

Medeama star Jonathan Sowah made an impressive impact in his debut for the Ghana national team, registering an assist in the friendly match against Liberia.

Coming off the bench with 10 minutes of normal time remaining, Sowah wasted no time, setting up Jordan Ayew for Ghana's third goal in their 3-1 victory.

Sowah showcased his playmaking skills by capitalising on a pass from his club teammate Hamidu Fatawu and delivering a precise assist to Ayew, who scored from close range.

While he came close to scoring a goal himself with a header from close range that narrowly missed the target, his immediate impact did not go unnoticed.

Captain Andre Ayew's congratulatory gesture to Sowah after his brilliant assist reflects the trust and camaraderie among the players.

Sowah, who was instrumental in Medeama's Ghana Premier League championship last season with 12 goals in 18 games, will be eager for more opportunities to contribute to the national team's success.