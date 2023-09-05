Medeama star Jonathan Sowah opens up on journey from beach soccer to the Black Stars

Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah has shared his excitement after earning his maiden Black Stars invite.

The red-hot attacker joined the Black Stars for the first time in training on Monday and he is in line to make his debut for the national team in the AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Before his breakthrough in football, Sowah was a beach soccer player and reveals frustrations of not believing he will make it in the game forced his to play by the sea side.

"I use to play football but I thought it wont take me anywhere so looking at things, I am a hustler and I need to check all round and beach soccer is a game I loved. Mine was to see whatever is round and I could play," he told Max TV.

Sowah scored a spectacular goal as Medeama defeated Dreams FC in the Super Cup. The Ghanaian champions will next face Horoya in the CAF Champions League.

"I play for the fans and I love them so much and the showcase you see is for my fans and my family," he said when asked about Horoya.

The Medeama attacker and his Black Stars teammates have left for Kumasi to continue preparations ahead of the CAR game. The team will also engage Liberia in a friendly in Accra on Tuesday, September 12.