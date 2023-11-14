Medeama star Nurudeen Abdulai earns Black Stars call-up for Madagascar and Comoros qualifiers

Medeama defender Nurudeen Abdulai has earned a maiden call-up to the Black Stars ahead of their crucial clashes against Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

He has replaced Rayo Vallecano’s Abdul Mumin in the squad for the two games.

The 19-year-old who played a key role in his team's Ghana Premier League triumph in the 2022/23 season, has been identified by the Black Stars technical team led by Chris Hughton as a talented player who could help alleviate the woes of the team's defence.

Abdulai made 30 appearances for the Yellow and Mauves in their title journey scoring three goals. He also earned four Man of the Match award proving his importance to the team.

He has also appeared as a key member of the team in the new season where he has already made 10 appearances.

The talented defender becomes the third Medeama player to earn a call-up under Hughton who only took over in March this year testifying to the quality of the Ghana Premier League champions who are preparing to play in the group stage of the CAF Champions League later this month.

Jonathan Sowah and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu were invited by Hughton to Ghana's assignment against the Central African Republic and Liberia in September.

Black Stars will be hoping to bounce back from their defeats to Mexico and the United States of America in the recent international friendlies as they gear up to face their familiar opponents Madagascar and Comoros in the essential matches in the qualifiers.

They will first host Madagsacr at the Baba Yara Stadium on November 17 before travelling to Moroni to face Comoros.