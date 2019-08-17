Medeama star Tahiru Awudu bags brace as Ghana beat Burundi 2-1 in 2019 African Games opener

Medeama striker Tahiru Awudu bagged a brace for Ghana's Under-20 side in their 2-1 win over Burundi top open their campaign in the African Games on Saturday.

The 19-year-old scored the goals in the first half to hand the West African giants the victory at the at the Stade Municipal El Manssouria.

The predatory striker opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a sublime finish before adding to his tally five minutes later.

Burundi got back into the game with a goal and could have shared the spoils after their second goal was disallowed.

Coach Yaw Preko's side looked the most threatening side with Tahiru Awudu leading the lines for the Black Satellites.

The hugely-talented prodigy underlined his immense potential with an enviable work rate in Rabat to win over the fans.

Medeama defender Philip Osei marshaled the left-back with aplomb and will enter their second game with a renewed confidence.

The Black Satellites will battle Senegal in their next game on Wednesday before facing off Mali in their final Group B game on August 24.

Ghana's XI against Burundi

Ibrahim Danlad, Phillip Osei, Haruna Abubakar, Najeed Yakubu, Ibrahim Sulley, Isaac Gyamfi, Emmanuel Toku, Kwadwo Opoku, Daniel Adjetey, Elvis Kyei Baffour and Awudu Tahiru.

Source: Medeamasc.com