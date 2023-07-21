Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah earns Black Galaxy call up

Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah has been handed a Black Galaxies invite by new coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani following his fine form in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

Sowah scored 12 goals in 18 matches as the Mauve and Yellow produced a strong finish to win their first-ever topflight league title.

The 23-year-old missed the team for the Championship of African Nations earlier this year in Algeria.

However, Didi Dramani is building a new team and believes the budding forward will add some potency to his attack.

Twenty-two other players have also been given a call-up by the Black Stars assistant coach and they are expected to report to camp next week.

Didi Dramani is already planning ahead of the next CHAN qualifiers as the West Africans put behind them a disappointing 2023 campaign, where Ghana were eliminated at the quarter final stage.