Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah emotionally narrates how he reacted to Black Stars call-up

New Black Stars player Jonathan Sowah has recounted how he responded to the invitation to join the team for the crunch tie against the Central African Republic (CAR).

After an impressive display with Medeama SC, Sowah caught the attention of the technical team of the Black Stars led by Chris Hughton and was eventually named among the forwards in the latest 25-man squad released on Saturday ahead of the crucial encounter in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The striker went on to score a brace on Sunday marching his team to a 2-1 victory over Dreams FC in the 2023 Champion of Champions clash at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Speaking to Max TV after the game, the 24-year-old expressed his joy indicating that the invitation to the Black Stars was a long-term dream which she shared with his late mother.

“When I had the call, I was so so happy. After having that call I started crying because this is a dream that I have been waiting and this is a dream that my mom (may her soul rest in peace) has been crying. She has been crying that she wants to see her son at the top…she is no more and this is what has happened so I am so happy” he said to Max TV.

The forward notched an impressive 12-goal tally in 18 appearances to help Medeama SC win their first Ghana Premier League title and has continued to deliver for the Yellow and Mauves. He also scored a vital goal at the Cape Coast Stadium to help his team eliminate Remo Stars in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Sowah is expected to provide options for Ghana upfront as they aim to avoid defeat against CAR in a bid to sail through to their 2023 AFCON tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next year.