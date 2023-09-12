Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah expected make Black Stars debut against Liberia

Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah is expected to make his debut for the Black Stars as Ghana face Liberia in a friendly match on Tuesday.

Sowah, who had an impressive run in the Ghana Premier League last season, scoring 12 goals in 18 games, is hoping to earn his first international cap.

Despite his inclusion in the squad, Sowah remained an unused substitute during the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic last Thursday.

However, with the friendly against Liberia on the horizon, the talented striker is likely to get an opportunity as coach Chris Hughton is planning to provide an opportunity for several fringe players to showcase their talent.

Sowah's goal-scoring prowess has not gone unnoticed, and many fans are eager to see him in action for the Black Stars.

The friendly match against Liberia is expected to be an important test of depth and determination as both teams utilize this opportunity to fine-tune their squads for future competitions. The game will be officiated by Togolese Referee Attiogbe Komlan Attisso and will kick off at 16:00 GMT.