Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah handed debut Black Stars call-up

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has named Medeama SC forward, Jonathan Sowah in his latest squad for the upcoming clash against the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The skillful forward was included in the 25-man squad named by Hughton for the crucial encounter as the Black Stars aim to make their 24th appearance in the AFCON which is set to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

The forward has enjoyed a remarkable season with the Yellow and Mauves helping them to clinch their first league title last season.

Sowah had a huge effect in his first season with the Tarkwa-based team, scoring 12 goals in 18 games. He furthered showed off his talent by scoring the game-winning goal for Medeama versus Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League match in Cape Coast, which helped the team advance to the next round of the competition after winning on penalties following a 1-1 aggregate score.

Sowah now becomes the second ever local-based player to receive an invitation to the Black Stars under Chris Hughton after former Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni.

Sowah alongside other notable forwards including Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, and Joseph Painstil will aim to help the Black Stars secure qualification against their opponents at the Baba Yara Stadium as they clash in the final round of qualifiers on Thursday, September 7.

Ghana will need to avoid defeat to sail through to the competition while CAR would have to win to qualify for the much-anticipated tournament.