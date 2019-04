Medeama striker Tahiru Awudu has been hit with a three-game suspension following his sending off against Ashantigold in the Ghana FA Special Competition.

The young striker received a second yellow card for retaliating against defender Richard Osei Agyemang, who head-butt him.

He will miss the games against Eleven Wonders, Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea.

The player has apologised for his action while the club will not appeal the decision.

Source: Medeamasc.com