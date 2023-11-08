Medeama supporters hailed ahead of Nsoatreman clash

Medeama assistant coach Nana Yaw Amankwah has expressed his admiration for the club's loyal supporters in anticipation of their Ghana Premier League match against Nsoatreman.

He is urging the fans to turn out at the stadium on Thursday to provide their support and help the club secure three points.

Amankwah praised the dedication of Medeama's supporters, describing them as "great" and "super." He expressed his deep affection for them and appealed to them to attend the match, particularly for the upcoming game against Nsoatreman.

Medeama has an opportunity to rise to third place if they successfully beat Nsoatreman. They returned to Tarkwa after a one-week stay in the capital, during which they earned three out of a possible six points on the road.

The Mauve and Yellow are entering the match with confidence following their crucial 2-0 victory over Legon Cities on Sunday, and they are looking forward to a challenging encounter against the Nsoatre-based side.

The support of the club's dedicated fans will be crucial in helping Medeama secure a favourable outcome in the game.