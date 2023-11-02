Medeama tactician Evans Adotey aims to use domestic league matches as preparatory work for CAF Champions league

Medeama SC coach, Evans Adotey has disclosed that his objective is to use their Ghana Premier League games to get his side ready for the group stage of the CAF Champions league competition.

The Mauve and Yellow succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Hearts of Oak in Accra on Wednesday, November 1 2023 on matchday 8.

Adotey insists the loss won’t affect the psyche of his players in any way but expects his side to learn valuable lessons from their domestic campaign ahead of their CAF Champions League group stage matches.

Adotey told StarTimes: “Let me tell you one secret. As I said earlier, we are using this particular, this league, the ongoing league; the next game is against Legon Cities in Accra, El Wak.

“We have less than six weeks to prepare for the group stage. I mean the African club championship. So, we are using this game as pre-competition ahead of the upcoming championship. So, I am not down at all.”

Medeama have been drawn into Group D alongside record-winners and defending champions Al Ahly SC and Algerian champions CR Belouizdad. The other team in the group is Tanzanian champions, who were finalists in the CAF Confederation Cup last season, Young Africans SC.

The group stages of Africa's biggest club competition will begin on Friday, November 25, 2023, through to Friday, March 1, 2024.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante