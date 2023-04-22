Medeama tactician Evans Adotey blames 'sloppy defending' for Accra Lions defeat

Head coach of Medeama SC Evans Augustine Adotey has attributed their 4-2 defeat to Accra Lions to their shambolic defending.

Accra Lions got off to a great start after Emmanuel Dzigbah found Bassit in the box, with the striker wasting no time as he fired home with his left foot in the 8th minute.

Half way through the first half, Bassit doubled the lead.

After recess, Medeama were awarded a penalty after a strike from Dennis Fordjour hit the hands of defender Samuel Gyimah and up stepped Vincent Atingah to half the deficit on 57 minutes.

The Mauve and Yellow restored parity five minutes later through Atingah who converted a another spot kick.

In a dramatic end to the game, second half substitute Boateng sent in a lovely free kick which was met by the head of Bassit to get his hat-trick.

And late in the ninth minute of stoppage time, the striker picked up a long pass from Daniel Oduro before outwitting his marker and firing home his fourth.

Adotey admits his side were poor in defense. He told StarTimes: "Sure. Sloppy defending, organization, marking especially in the last 10-15 minutes. It was clear. It looked like fatigue set in but still we could have stood our grounds. Two easy goals, one from free header and the other one was from a counter situation. How was the organization?...I will applaud the goal scorer. He took his chance well."

Medeama remain second on the league standings after failing to go level on points with leaders, Aduana.

They host Dreams FC in their next game.

By Suleman Asante