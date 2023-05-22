Medeama tactician Evans Adotey delighted to 'fulfil mission' with Hearts win

Head coach of Medeama SC, Evans Adotey could not hide his excitement after achieving his objective of reaching the summit of Premier League standings.

The Mauve and Yellow toppled Aduana from the top spot after their 5-1 dismantling of The Phobians in Accra on Sunday, May 21 2023.

Jonathan Sowah’s brace and goals fromThe visitors struck first through Fordjour Derrick on 17 minutes but Salifu Ibrahim netted the equalizer for the Phobians on 31 minutes. Vincent Atinga restored Medeama’s lead a minute later, and Jonathan Sowah scored to extend their lead before the break.

After recess Sowah scored again in the 84th minute and Kwasi Donsu was on the score sheet to make it 5-1 at full time.

Adotey disclosed that he was more pleased with their current position on the league log than the results. He told StarTimes: “My expectation was to climb up the ladder and lo and behold my mission is fulfilled. At the end of the day we won 5-1. I am not particular about the score line but I’m happy we are up there: we are now occupying the top spot.”

Medeama host King Faisal at Akoon Park for their next match.

By Suleman Asante