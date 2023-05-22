GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama tactician Evans Adotey vows to clinch league title after Hearts walloping

Published on: 22 May 2023
Evans Adotey

Head coach of Medeama SC, Evans Augustine Adotey is confident his side will secure their first Premier league title after dismantling Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium of Oak on Sunday, May 21 2023.

The Mauve and Yellow showed they meant business by opening the scoring in the 17th minute through Derrick Fordjour, but The Phobians levelled through a Salifu Ibrahim spot kick on 31 minutes.

Medeama restored their lead a minute later when they were also awarded a penalty, and up stepped Vincent Atinga to beat Ayi. Jonathan Sowah scored before the break to make it 3-1.

Hearts came into the second half strongly, but the visitors didn’t wilt under pressure as Sowah netted his second in the 84th minute to put the game beyond Ocloo’s side.

Kwasi Donsu heaped more misery on the Phobians by scoring five minutes later to make it 5-1.

Adotey asserts that his side are not relinquishing the top spot as they aim for glory. He told StarTimes' Nana Darkwa Gyasi: "Once we are there, we are winning the league. Trust me, we are winning the league after this game. And lo and behold my mission is fulfilled, and trust me we are maintaining the top spot until the final day."

Medeama's last three games are against King Faisal, Samartex and Tamale City and they must win all of them if they want to be champions.

By Suleman Asante 

