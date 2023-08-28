Medeama talents Jonathan Sowah and Derrick Fordjour in consideration for Black Stars call-up for CAR match

Medeama's dynamic duo, Jonathan Sowah and Derrick Fordjour have found themselves in contention for a call-up to the Black Stars squad ahead of their upcoming clash against the Central African Republic (CAR).

These two attacking talents have managed to capture the attention of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, who is anticipated to reveal the squad selection for the impending match later this week.

Set to take place on September 7, the Black Stars are gearing up for a pivotal 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against CAR. The stakes are high, with Ghana needing only a draw to secure their place in next year's tournament in Ivory Coast. In contrast, CAR's path to qualification hinges on a victory over the Ghanaians in Kumasi.

Hughton's scouting efforts encompass a range of players, including those from the local league, and among the standout talents identified are Sowah and Fordjour. Both players played instrumental roles in Medeama's triumph as reigning champions of Ghana last season.

Particularly noteworthy is Sowah, who made a significant impact by notching up an impressive tally of 12 goals in 18 matches during his inaugural season with the Mauve and Yellows.

Sowah further demonstrated his prowess by securing the decisive goal for Medeama in their CAF Champions League encounter against Remo Stars in Cape Coast. This achievement propelled Medeama to the next stage of the tournament, secured through a penalty shootout victory in Nigeria after the aggregate scoreline remained deadlocked at 1-1 after regulation time.