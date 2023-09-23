GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama talisman Jonathan Sowah ruled out of Aduana Stars match due to injury

Published on: 23 September 2023
Medeama SC have been dealt a big blow ahead of their visit to Dormaa Ahenkro for their matchday two Ghana Premier League fixture this weekend.

The Yellow and Mauves travel to face Aduana Stars without top marksman Jonathan Sowah due to a slight injury he is carrying.

Sowah has been lethal for the Premiership champions, having scored 16 goals in 23 games across all competitions.

The 24-year-old forward was rewarded a national team debut when the Black Stars beat Liberia in an international friendly earlier this month.

Sowah's absence will surely affect Medeama's attack when they take on Aduana at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday in a crunchy encounter.

Medeama are searching for their first win of the campaign after being held at home by Accra Lions FC in a 2-2 stalemate in the opening day of the 2023-24 season.

Sowah is expected to be back when the team head to Guinea for their CAF Champions League game against Horoya AC next Saturday.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

