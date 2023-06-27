Medeama target Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey

Medeama have set their sights on acquiring the talented midfielder Richmond Lamptey from Asante Kotoko as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Yellow and Mauves are determined to bolster their midfield by securing the services of the Porcupine Warriors star.

Medeama are actively searching for high-quality players to strengthen their squad for both domestic and international competitions in the forthcoming season. As the current Ghanaian champions, Medeama will compete in next season's CAF Champions League.

According to reports from Kessben FM, Medeama coach, Evans Adotey, is an avid admirer of the former Inter Allies midfielder and is eager to add him to their ranks. Adotey recognises Lamptey's potential and believes he would be a valuable asset to their team.

The 26-year-old midfielder's current contract with Asante Kotoko is set to expire next year, and with Kotoko yet to open talks over an extension, Medeama would be confident of securing his services.