Medeama target knockout stage in historic CAF Champions League debut

Medeama forward Benjamin Bature has expressed the team's determination to secure qualification from their group in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions will face Al Ahly in Cairo before taking on Algerian giants Chabab Beloizdad and Tanzania Young Africans in Group D.

Speaking ahead of the team's departure to Egypt, Bature said, "We are proud of ourselves securing qualification to the group stage for the first time in the club's history, but we want to move further in the competition, so we are going to fight to progress to the knockout stage."

Medeama secured a historic qualification to the group stage of the Champions League, edging out Remo Stars and Horoya AC. They are currently in Egypt preparing for the much-anticipated encounter against Ah Ahly.

The record Champions League holders will play host to the Yellow and Mauves at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday. Medeama will be looking to make a good impression in their first appearance in the group stage of the Champions League.