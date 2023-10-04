Medeama to announce giants Nguvu Mining as new shirt sponsor

Ghana champions Medeama have agreed a deal giants giants Nguvu Mining that will see its brand replace Goldfields as their shirt sponsor for the 2023-24 season, the Premier League club said in a massive financial breakthrough.

The club did not reveal the financial details of the deal but a source has told Ghana's leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com the deal is is between $300,000 to $400,000 a year.

The Mauve and Yellow will sign the deal on Friday October 6, 2023 at a scheduled press conference in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

Nguvu Mining logo will be embossed on the club's famous Mauve and Yellow shirt for the new one season in a massive financial relief for the CAF Champions League campaigners.

The two-time Ghana FA champions have qualified to the group stage of Africa's elite inter-club competition after a sterling heroics against Guinea giants Horoya AC - and that momentous feat was achieved for the first time of asking.

However, the club has expressed frustration at the lack of financial support after mining giants Goldfields pulled out of their sponsorship - claiming financial constraints.

About Nguvu Mining

The decision of Nguvu mining to sponsor the club has been timely as the Ghanaian champions marshal resources to compete against the crème de la crème of African football.

Nguvu Mining was started by Angela List, a Ghanaian having over 20 years of experience in the mining industry, mainly in mining services

The first acquisition of an operating mine was Adamus Resources Limited in Ghana, from Endeavour mining in the last quarter of 2016.

In 2018, Nguvu acquired Segala Mining SA in Mali, also from Endeavour mining.

In 2019, the group acquired 80% of Samira Hill SA, a mine in Niger, formerly owned by Semafo Inc, from the government of Niger.

This was followed by the acquisition of Northern Ashanti Mines Co. Ltd., formerly Owere mines, in Ghana.

The group also has an advanced mine in Burkina Faso, acquired from Newmont, and expects that to go into production by the end of 2023.

Other assets in the group include exploration licenses in Cote d’Ivoire and Liberia.

Nguvu currently recovers, produces and sells around 250,000 Oz of gold on an annual basis. This production is expected to grow further from current operations and new developments.

Nguvu currently employs around 3,000 people. 90% of its workforce is locally employed and so is 60% of its management.