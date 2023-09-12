Medeama to arrive in Cape Coast on Wednesday for Horoya match

Medeama are set to arrive in Cape Coast on Wednesday as they intensify preparations for their crucial CAF Champions League match against Guinean giants Horoya AC.

This match carries immense significance for Medeama FC, as they aim to secure a historic spot in the group stage of the competition.

Medeama have drawn inspiration from their commendable journey in the CAF Champions League, particularly their victory over Remo Stars of Nigeria in the previous round. Their resilience and determination have set them on a path to challenge the status quo in Ghanaian football.

The last Ghanaian club to make it to the group stage of the CAF Champions League was Berekum Chelsea in 2012. Now, Medeama, in their debut appearance in the competition, seek to end an 11-year wait and break the long-standing record by putting on a strong performance against Horoya AC.

Medeama are focused on delivering an outstanding performance to secure a convincing victory on Sunday before travelling to Guinea for the second leg in two weeks.