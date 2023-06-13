Medeama to beef up squad for Africa - Patrick Akoto

Medeama will augment their squad ahead of their debut participation in the CAF Champions League next season, the club's spokesperson Patrick Akoto has said.

The Mauve and Yellow are back in Africa in for the first time since their group stage participation in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2016 following their Premier League triumph.

The two-time Ghana FA Cup winners, dispatched relegated Tamale City 3-0 at the now famous Akoon Community Park on Sunday to deliver the western region's first league title in 47 years.

It's been topsy turvy campaign for the newly crowned champions, who navigated their way to the crown, beating giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak at their own backyard to steer to success.

Medeama will participate in next season's CAF Champions League where they will test their mettle against some of Africa's finest football clubs.

Ghanaian clubs has been poor in continental championship with Asante Kotoko being the last team to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2019.

However, Medeama's Head of Communication, Patrick Akoto says the squad will be beefed up.

"Clearly there is more room for improvement and we intend to beef up the squad. We are looking at making strategic signings to aid our campaign," Akoto told the local media

"We have to look at the various department and see where we need to augment. We want to build a fearsome attacking threat and also solidify the defence as well.

"Processes to get some of our intended targets are well underway and so our fans will be duly informed on progress made.

"The Africa terrain requires experience and so we're leaving no stone unturned in our quest to make a significant impact."

Medeama have been the most consistent team in Ghana in the last five years.