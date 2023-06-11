Medeama to represent Ghana in CAF Champions League

Newly-crowned Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama will represent the country in the CAF Champions League next season.

The Tarkwa-based club won the Ghanaian topflight for the first time after brushing aside Tamale City in the final game of the season.

Knowing that a draw or victory would secure their place in history, Medeama displayed their determination from the onset. They quickly asserted their dominance, taking the lead before halftime through a well-taken goal from Kwadwo Amoako.

After the break, Medeama continued to press forward, showcasing their relentless spirit and hunger for success. They added two more goals through Jonathan Sowah, sealing a comprehensive victory and solidifying their position as worthy champions.

The Yellow and Mauve twice represented Ghana on the continent in the CAF Confederation Cup and this will be their first time in the continent's elite competition.

Medeama will now add the league title to the FA Cups they won in the past.