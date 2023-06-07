Medeama to save Hearts of Oak from relegation

Former Ghanaian champions Hearts of Oak are facing a nerve-wracking battle to avoid relegation in the final round of this season's Ghana Premier League.

After a disappointing run of form, Hearts of Oak find themselves with a slim three-point lead over the relegation zone. They have struggled with six defeats, a solitary draw, and just three wins in their last 10 league matches. Their recent 2-1 home loss against Real Tamale United dealt a severe blow to their morale.

Thus, with only one game remaining, their top-flight status hangs in the balance. The competition for the final relegation spot is fierce, with several other clubs, including Karela United, Accra Lions, Legon Cities, Tamale City, and Great Olympics, vying to secure their safety.

Hearts of Oak's destiny largely depends on their upcoming match against Berekum Chelsea. A draw in this crucial fixture would be sufficient to guarantee their survival, but a defeat would force them to rely on the outcomes of other matches.

The situation becomes more complicated as four of the clubs, excluding Tamale City, will be playing on home turf and are considered strong contenders for victory.

If these clubs succeed in winning their respective matches while Hearts of Oak falters, the former champions would need a favour from other teams, particularly Medeama SC, who are set to face Tamale City. Medeama SC's ability to avoid defeat will not only impact their own quest for the league title but could also potentially influence Hearts of Oak's fate.

As the final matchday approaches, all eyes will be on Medeama SC's encounter with Tamale City, as their performance could hold the key to Hearts of Oak's survival.