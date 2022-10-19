Medeama to take part in an international tournament in Malta in December

Medeama have confirmed they will be taking part in the "77 Attackers" Under-20 International Football Tournament in Malta to be held in December.

The club's international relations manager Frank Oppong has concluded talks for the Ghanaian side to fly to the Central Mediterranean to participate in the annual tournament.

He also presented Medeama's replica jersey to Ghana's Minister/Head of Chancery at the Ghana High Commission in Valletta, Malta. Mr. Amanor Tawiah Daku-Mante in the company of the organizer of the "77 Attackers" Under-20 International Football Tournament Dr Carl Peralta.

The tournament will take place between December 12-18, 2022 and will feature a host of other European clubs from Italy, France, England and several others.

Medeama's developmental squad - the Under-20 will travel to the country for the four-day tournament.

The team has been preparing assiduously for the club's first international assignment for the feeder club.

Source: Medeamasc.org