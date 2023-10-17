Medeama to use Cape Coast Stadium as home venue for CAF Champions League group stage

Ghanaian champions, Medeama SC will use the Cape Coast Stadium as their home venue for the group stage games of the CAF Champions League.

The Mauve and Yellow made history after qualifying to the group stage of the competition following victories over Remo Stars of Nigeria and AC Horoya of Guinea.

Medeama have been drawn in Group D alongside record African champions Al Ahly, CR Belouizdad of Algeria and Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC.

The inspection team from CAF have approved the Cape Coast stadium and will also be home venue for CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Dreams FC.

Having already used the venue during the qualification stages, Medeama are confident of causing an upset against the giants of Africa.

The Ghana Premier League champions returned from the United States over the weekend after playing MLS side DC United in the Capital City Cup. The game was in celebration of the Ghana Week 2023 in Washington DC.