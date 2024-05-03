Medeama tops ALL as most followed Ghanaian club on TikTok, beats Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

Medeama keep hold at the top as the most followed Ghanaian football club on TikTok, boasting an impressive 40,000 followers, surpassing giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in the digital space.

This success on the popular social media platform is a testament to their remarkable growth, both on and off the field.

The Ghanaian champions have been exceptionally active on various social media platforms, including Twitter (now known as X), Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, with TikTok being their latest addition. Their TikTok presence has rapidly gained popularity, reflecting their commitment to engaging with fans in creative and entertaining ways.

Medeama's recent achievement on TikTok coincides with their remarkable on-field success. They clinched the Ghanaian championship for the first time last season and also made history by reaching the group stage of the CAF Champions League. Their significant online growth reflects their determination to expand their global footprint.

Although Medeama were shortlisted for the title of the most vibrant club on social media at last year's Ghana Football Association Awards, the honour was ultimately awarded to Asante Kotoko. Nevertheless, Medeama's growth on TikTok showcases their dedication to enhancing their online presence.

The top THREE Ghanaian clubs with the most substantial social media followings are as follows: - Medeama SC 40K - PAC Academy 34.3K - Hearts of Oak - 25.1K