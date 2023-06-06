Medeama trio nominated for club's Player of the Month for May/June

Medeama trio Manuel Mantey, Derrick Fordjour and Nurudeen Abdulai have been nominated for the club's Player of the Month for May and June.

The three players excelled in the month under review and will slug it out to determine the winner of the award.

The winner will be announced on the final day of the Ghana Premier League against Tamale City on Sunday June 11, 2023.

Mantey, a dynamic midfielder, toasted fans with his sleek performance in his debut season in the Ghanaian top-flight.

He impressed in matches against Nsoatreman, King Faisal, Hearts of Oak and Samartex, clocking 230 appearances in the process.

Winger Derrick Fordjour appears the favourite for the award after an impressive run of form in the month under consideration.

He scored a goal and contributed four assists in our 5-1 demolishing of Hearts of Oak in the Premier League, making three appearances in the process.

He also provided an assist as we rallied from behind to beat King Faisal 2-1 at the Akoon Community Park.

Defender Nurudeen Abdulai, who has been a revelation since joining the Mauve and Yellow, scored one goal and made three appearances.

The polls are open now and will close on Saturday , so get your votes registered below.

Source: Medeamasc.org