Medeama U20 Rospak FC secure promotion to Ghana National Division One League

Medeama developmental squad Rospak have qualified for the Ghana National Division One League after a comfortable 3-0 win over Team Move FC in the final of the western region supper middle League on Sunday.

A brace from substitute Rashid Yussif and a first half goal from Michael Akuokuo secured promotion for youth team of the Ghana Premier League champions.

Michael Akuokuo opened the floodgate with a solo effort - slaloming home from 25 yards to beat goalkeeper Evans Blay strike on the stroke of the first half.

Substitute winger Rashid Yussif increased the tally to two with a sleek finish past Mustapha Prah.

The exciting wideman capitalised on a defensive mis-communication, and slotted home from close range to silence the vociferous home fans.

Rashid Yussif found himself at the right place to volley the third into the top right corner to cement the win for the Tarkwa-based side.

The Tarkwa-based side sealed qualification after riveting campaign in the promotional play-off this season.

All eyes were on Team Move FC owned by music star Kofi Kinaata as he sought the victory that would secure their promotion to Division One.

Rospak FC threatened to rip up the script when they scored on the stroke of half time, with hero brace Rashid Yussif settling the nerves of the sell-out Gyandu Park.

It's been a particularly great year for Medeama as they clinched their first ever Ghana Premier League crown.

Their developmental squad has also qualified to the First Division League after a blockbuster 3-0 win over their opponents at the Gyandu Park in Sekondi.

Rospak FC coach Abdul Aziz Fatawu left out winger Rashid Yussif on the bench, opting for a defensive network of George Antwi Jnr, Godwin Eshun, Clement Essien and Kain Adade.

Michael Akuoko, Derric Asare, Joseph Ansah Ntow, Emmanuel Osei Boafo and David Frimpong Boison started for the away team.

Team Move FC coach Joel Ofori Afranie will feel proud of his boys despite their heavy defeat.

Goalkeeper Mustapha Prah and other starters includig Robert Yankson, Thomas Kommeh, Isaac Nkyera Cudjoe, Prince Otoo, Hafiz Moro, George Ennim, Enoch Akuffo, Bonniface Blay, Seidu Abdulai and Oppong Kakra Asante.