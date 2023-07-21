Medeama U20 through to final of Western Region Super Middle League

Rospak are through to the finals of the Western Region Super Middle League after a 1-0 win over Fijai Soccer Academy on Friday.

Joseph Asante Ntow’s second minute strike separated the two teams at the Gyandu Park.

Medeama’s Under-20 side has impressed so far in the qualification matches – defeating every team enroute to the finals.

The dispatched Bis Paradise 3-1 before accounting for Aboi Youngsters 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

The club’s developmental squad will now battle Sekondi-based Team Move FC in an epic final on Sunday July 23.

The winner of the tie will qualify to the National First Division.