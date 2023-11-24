Medeama urged to respect referees in CAF Champions League clash against Al Ahly

Asante Kotoko legend, Malik Jabir, has advised Medeama players to respect the referee's decisions and avoid challenging them when they face Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League opening group game.

Jabir, who was in the stands during Kotoko's recent 1-0 win over Medeama, believes Yellow and Mauves are physically strong but need to work on their shooting skills.

"Honestly, individually they are physically strong. I will advise them to shoot from outside the box. They had more pace than our boys but they were not shooting," Jabir said.

Jabir also stressed the importance of respecting the referee's authority, warning that failure to do so could result in negative consequences for the team.

"Which players have taken up referee courses? They cannot challenge any referee. They will be spared here but they will suffer if they take this to Africa. They shouldn’t go around any referee. He won’t allow them. He will get some of them out. They should take time. They should leave the referee to perform his role. That’s my advice," Jabir added.

Medeama are currently in Egypt preparing for the much-anticipated encounter against Ah Ahly, who are the record Champions League winners. The game is scheduled to take place at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday.

Jabir's advice comes at a time when Medeama are looking to make a positive impact in the CAF Champions League, following their historic qualification to the group stages.