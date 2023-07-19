Medeama vs Dreams FC: Ghana FA set date for Champion of Champions match

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have scheduled the Champion of Champions match for September 3, 2023, ahead of the upcoming 2023/2024 league season.

This decisive game will see the clash between Medeama SC, the reigning Ghana Premier League Champions, and Dreams FC, the victorious team in the MTN FA Cup, as mandated by Article 9 of the Premier League Regulations, 2019 (PLR).

Both Medeama and Dreams FC have achieved remarkable milestones by securing their respective trophies for the first time. As they prepare to kickstart the new season, both teams are eager, to begin with another accolade under their belt.

The GFA will release further details, including the venue, for this crucial decider game in subsequent publications. Football fans are eagerly awaiting this match, which promises to be a thrilling contest between two deserving champions.

Medeama SC, as the Ghana Premier League Champions, will have the honour of representing Ghana in the prestigious CAF Champions League, where they will strive to make their country proud on the continental stage.

On the other hand, Dreams FC, as the MTN FA Cup winners, will be featured in the CAF Confederation Cup, seeking to leave their mark in the competition.