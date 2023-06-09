Medeama warned against complacency ahead of crucial clash with Tamale City

Medeama SC board chairman Dr Tony Aubynn has issued a stern warning to the team as they approach their final showdown against Tamale City on Sunday at Akoon Park.

The Yellow and Mauves have the opportunity to clinch their first-ever championship title with a win or draw in their final match of the season.

Currently sitting at the top of the table with 57 points, Medeama have showcased their prowess by scoring 41 goals and conceding 29 throughout the season.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Dr Aubynn expressed confidence in their ability to secure the title, acknowledging the positive impact of Coach Evans Addotey.

Dr Aubynn stated, "By and large, Coach Evans Addotey has stabilized the fort since he came. We have seen the pattern of play that Medeama SC is displaying these days, so thanks and congrats to him." However, he emphasized the need to avoid complacency, acknowledging the potential for a different outcome if they fail to secure a victory and Bechem United emerges victorious.

"While we are very hopeful of winning, we are cautious not to be complacent," Dr Aubynn cautioned. "We need to win or at worst, draw, to lift the trophy for the first time."

Medeama SC and Bechem United will compete for the Premier League title on the final day of the season. With Medeama leading the table with 57 points and Bechem United closely behind with 54 points, the title race remains intense.

Medeama SC's ascent to the top of the table came after a remarkable 5-1 victory against Accra Hearts of Oak in a Matchday 31 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They continued their winning streak with a 2-1 home triumph over King Faisal but were held to a goalless draw by Samartex in the match week 33 fixture at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

As the Tarkwa-based side aim for glory, they must guard against complacency and deliver a strong performance against Tamale City to secure their historic title.