Medeama will give the fans a good result, says coach Evans Adotey ahead of Hearts of Oak game

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has urged fans of the club to remain confident in the team as they gear up to face Hearts of Oak in their next Ghana Premier League match.

The two sides will face off on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium as the Phobians chase their first win in five games.

However, Adotey is optimistic ahead of the clash and is looking forward to a positive result despite admitting the difficulty of the fixture.

“Looking at Hearts of Oak, I can testify that we are facing a herculean task on Wednesday but all the same I want to tell my fans to relax and trust that by the close of the day, Medeama will give the fans good results," he said.

“Looking at the league table, we are eighth on the log with an outstanding game as I am speaking. I am not focusing on the outstanding game. This is a match I want to make sure Medeama comes back with not less than a point. If not a win we want to get at least a point," he added.

The defending champions last walloped the Accra-based side 5-1 in their last meeting at the same venue and are hoping to continue impressively.