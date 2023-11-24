GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

'Medeama will not bring shame to Ghana' - Evans Adotey ahead of CAF Champions League clash with Al Ahly

Published on: 24 November 2023
'Medeama will not bring shame to Ghana' - Evans Adotey ahead of CAF Champions League clash with Al Ahly
Medeama are aiming to defend the Ghana Premier League title

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has expressed confidence in obtaining a positive result against Al Ahly in Egypt as they begin their CAF Champions League campaign, emphasising their determination not to bring shame to Ghana.

The Ghanaian champions will face the record title holders in Cairo on Saturday night in their first group-stage game of the tournament.

Adotey who recognises the pedigree of Al Ahly in African football is confident his team will fight well against their opponents to record a decent result.

“Everyone sees Al Ahly as giants of Africa, and it’s true. Medeama is an underdog. We’ve to go to Egypt and come back with good results. Unlike the experienced Al Ahly, we’re new to the competition. The boys are well-motivated thanks to Moses Parker. We will not bring shame to Ghana. A surprise must be either a win or a draw. We’ve done all we could. We leave the rest to God and how the players will perform.”

The Yello and Mauves secured a place in the group of their maiden CAF Champions League campaign after beating Remo Stars from Nigeria and Horoya of Guinea in the preliminary stages.

Adotey's men touched down in Cairo earlier in the week and are poised to make history in the elite championship.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more