'Medeama will not bring shame to Ghana' - Evans Adotey ahead of CAF Champions League clash with Al Ahly

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has expressed confidence in obtaining a positive result against Al Ahly in Egypt as they begin their CAF Champions League campaign, emphasising their determination not to bring shame to Ghana.

The Ghanaian champions will face the record title holders in Cairo on Saturday night in their first group-stage game of the tournament.

Adotey who recognises the pedigree of Al Ahly in African football is confident his team will fight well against their opponents to record a decent result.

“Everyone sees Al Ahly as giants of Africa, and it’s true. Medeama is an underdog. We’ve to go to Egypt and come back with good results. Unlike the experienced Al Ahly, we’re new to the competition. The boys are well-motivated thanks to Moses Parker. We will not bring shame to Ghana. A surprise must be either a win or a draw. We’ve done all we could. We leave the rest to God and how the players will perform.”

The Yello and Mauves secured a place in the group of their maiden CAF Champions League campaign after beating Remo Stars from Nigeria and Horoya of Guinea in the preliminary stages.

Adotey's men touched down in Cairo earlier in the week and are poised to make history in the elite championship.