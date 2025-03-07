Medeama will parade a strong squad for Bechem United game – Ibrahim Tanko

Medeama head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has assured fans that he will parade a strong squad for their Ghana Premier League match against Bechem United.

The Yellow and Mauves are eager to bounce back after being kicked out of the FA Cup a week earlier.

The former Accra Lions tactician expressed confidence in his squad's preparation and promised a big performance.

The league was suspended on February 2 following the tragic death of Francis Frimpong Pooley, a supporter of Asante Kotoko, during a match against Nsoatreman.

Speaking ahead of the game, Tanko welcomed the return of league action and praised his players for their dedication in training.

He highlighted the team's strong preparations and assured fans of a competitive squad against Bechem United.

"When you look at this week, the way the boys trained and worked, definitely, I am hopeful that we will make them [fans] happy this weekend," Tanko said.

"We almost have everyone on board. The training was very good and definitely, we are going to have a strong squad against Bechem. We are very ready."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has implemented new safety measures to curb hooliganism.

Clubs must appoint security officers and install CCTV cameras at match venues, with non-compliance leading to fines and venue bans.