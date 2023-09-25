Medeama will qualify to honour Ghana - Moses Armah assures

The bankroller Medeama SC Moses Armah 'Parker' has assured the supporters of the club that his will beat Horoya to qualify for the money zone of the ongoing CAF Champions League to make Ghana proud.

Following their victory in the Ghana Premier League, the Tarkwa-based team is on a mission to restore Ghana's reputation in CAF inter-club competitions.

For several years, Ghanaian clubs have faced challenges in reaching the lucrative stages of the CAF Champions League. However, Medeama is determined to break this trend in the current season.

In the first leg of their round 2 CAF Champions League match, played on their home turf in Ghana, the Mauve and Yellow triumphed with a 3-1 score against Horoya. Nana Kofi Babil, Nurudeen Abdulai, and Kofi Asmah were the goal scorers for Medeama, while Lamine Fofana managed a consolation goal for the visiting team in added time.

"Thank God once the government is behind us surely corporate bodies are also coming to support us because the result is in but it has left with one step then we cross it [to the money zone]," he told Peace FM.

"God willing we will cross it. We are looking at this week Thursday the team will leave Accra for Guinea to prepare for the match which will kick off on Saturday. We will qualify because we want to honour Ghana," he added.