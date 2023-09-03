Medeama win another trophy as they beat Dreams FC in Champion of Champions Cup

Ghanaian champions Medeama have added another trophy to their cabinet as they emerged victorious in the Champion of Champions Cup on Sunday.

The Premier League champions defeated FA Cup winners Dreams FC 2-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Both sides gave their all in what was a tight game as either side wanted to win another trophy, but it was the Mauve and Yellows who stood tall, winning thanks to a brace by new Black Stars striker Jonathan Sowah.

Sowah has been named in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic, and a day after he was handed debut call-up he produced an exceptional display, inspiring Medeama to victory.

Sowah scored both goals in the first half and despite a late fight back by Dreams FC as they halved the deficit, Medeama clinched victory and celebrated another trophy.

This is the second time they have won Champion of Champions Cup after they secured their first seven years ago by beating AshantiGold in Accra.

Medeama will now switch focus to CAF Champions League where they face Guinean side Horoya next weekend, while Dreams FC also have an upcoming continental assignment as they play Kallon of Sierra Leone.