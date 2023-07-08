GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 08 July 2023
Medeama winger Derrick Fordjour aims at back-to-back league title win
Derrick Fordjour

Medeama SC winger, Derrick Fordjour is hopeful of aiding his team win the Premier League title for the second consecutive time next season.

Fordjour joined the Premier league champions in 2022 on a four-year-deal and played a pivotal role in their championship campaign.

The 21-year-old made 27 appearances for Medeama in the 2022/23 Premier League season, scoring two goals and providing five assists. The pacy winger has told Kumasi-based Kessben TV about his excitement on winning his first major trophy, and hopes to repeat the feat next season.

He said: “I am grateful to everyone for the opportunity to play in the Premier League and win the title. I pray that what happened last season will repeat itself and even more so that I can make more progress.”

By Suleman Asante

