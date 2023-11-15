GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama without key trio for Asante Kotoko showdown

Published on: 15 November 2023
Nurudeen Abdulai will miss Medeama's match against Asante Kotoko

Medeama will be without influential trio Jonathan Sowah, Fatawu Hamid and Nurudeen Abdulai for their blockbuster Ghana Premier League match on Sunday due to suspension and international duty.

The three players who have been named in Ghana's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros will miss the cracker at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Striker Jonathan Sowah is suspended due to yellow card accumulation while defenders Nurudeen Abdulai and Fatawu Hamid will miss out due to international duty.

The trio are expected to fly out with the rest of the Black Stars squad to Comoros on Saturday for Tuesday's qualifying match in Moroni.

The absence of the three key players is a massive blow to the Premier League champions as they prepare to face Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

The trio have been key cog of Evans Augustine Adotey's side as they aim to defend their Premier League crown and make a significant impact in the debut campaign in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Medeama travel to Kumasi to battle Asante Kotoko who are without a win in five matches to heap pressure on coach Prosper Nartey Ogum.

