Medeama's adopted home venue Akoon park taking shape

Medeama's adopted home venue for the Ghana Premier League is undergoing a face-lift ahead of the new season.

The VIP section has taking shape while construction of at least 500-seater will start next week.

In conjunction with development partners Goldfields Tarkwa-Damang, the mining firm is paying for the massive face-lift of the adopted venue to ensure compliance with the Ghana Football Association's Club Licensing.

The Mauve and Yellows have adopted the Akoon park as their new home ground due to ongoing reconstruction at the famous Tarkwa NA Aboso park.

The new facility is located close to giant mining firm Goldfields in Tarkwa and will host the Mauve and Yellows for the next two years.

The famous Tarkwa NA Aboso Park has been demolished to pave way for the construction of a 10,000 seater capacity.

Fans of the club have been saved from traveling long hours to watch their team with club officials confirming the Akoon stadium will host the club.

The Akoon community stadium development is part of a wider regeneration of the area known as Akoon and will deliver a stadium for both Premier and lower division one matches.

Source: Medeamasc.com