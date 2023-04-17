Medeama’s Augustine Evans Adotey named NASCO Coach of the Month for March

Medeama boss Augustine Evans Adotey has been named the NASCO Coach of the Month for March.

This is the first time Adotey has received this award since taking up his new role.

Adotey was chosen for the award after leading his team to an impressive run of four wins, one loss, and one draw during the month of March.

The team managed to collect a total of 13 points from matches against various opponents, including Real Tamale United, Berekum Chelsea, Aduana FC, Accra Great Olympics, Asante Kotoko, and Bibiani Gold Stars.

Notably, they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Aduana FC but bounced back strongly to win the remaining matches.

Adotey beat out stiff competition from John Eduafo of Kotoku Royals and Kasim Mingle Ocansey of Bechem United to clinch the award.

As part of his prize, he will receive a brand new 42-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited, one of our partners.

Adotey expressed his delight upon receiving the award and thanked his players for their hard work and dedication, which enabled them to achieve such a successful run of results.

He also acknowledged the support of the club's management and fans, who played a crucial role in motivating the team throughout the month.

Medeama’s supporters will undoubtedly be thrilled with their coach's achievement and will look forward to seeing the team's continued success under Adotey's leadership.