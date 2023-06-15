Medeama's Dr Tony Aubynn expresses concern over prize money for Ghana Premier League victory

Medeama SC board member, Dr. Tony Aubynn, has expressed his concern regarding the prize money received for winning the Ghana Premier League.

The club will be awarded three hundred thousand (300,000) Ghana Cedis as their reward for clinching the 2022/23 GPL title.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in supporting clubs through various means, Dr Aubynn raised concerns about the relatively low prize money. He commended the association for its assistance in areas such as providing equipment and support for smaller teams.

"I quite agree that after the test of going through the league, if your reward is three hundred thousand (300,000) Ghana Cedis, it becomes very worrying," Dr Aubynn, a member of the GFA Executive Council, stated in an interview with Joy News.

"But you are right. You cannot give what you do not have. The Ghana Football Association is running many other activities. It is providing other support."

Dr Aubynn recognised the limitations the GFA faces in terms of financial rewards but appreciated the efforts made to assist clubs in non-monetary ways. In the past, smaller teams had to rely on their own resources to acquire essentials like boots and football, but the FA now strives to provide some of these necessities.