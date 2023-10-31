Medeama's Ebenezer Aidoo calls for urgent upgrades in Ghana's sports infrastructure after CAF disqualification

In a rallying cry for improvements to Ghana's sports infrastructure, Ebenezer Aidoo, the Medeama Brands Manager, has sounded the alarm following the disqualification of the Cape Coast Sports Stadium by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspection team.

Aidoo's concern has been spurred by the stadium's failure to meet the rigorous international standards set by CAF, casting doubt on its suitability to host inter-club competitions and senior national team games. This revelation has ignited a sense of urgency for major overhauls in the nation's sporting facilities.

The spotlight now falls on the need for immediate action, as the Baba Yara Stadium remains the only venue in Ghana that aligns with CAF's stringent criteria and would likely be Medeama's choice to play home matches in the competition as they intensify preparations for the CAF Champions League group stage.

"What are we going to do when, unfortunately, Baba Yara is not there? What are we going to do?" He quizzed.

"And these are the things we all have to think about as a country because we are a football nation so if football nation like Ghana at least we have to get a stadium that can host a category four match," he told Peace FM.

"Category four match means playing the CAF Champions League final at any time if we get the chance and FIFA World Cup matches. The report that is out I hope the authorities will look at it holistically and not blame anyone what can we do as a country," he added.