Medeama's Evans Adotey remains optimistic despite narrow loss to Al Ahly

Despite their narrow loss to Al Ahly, Medeama technical director Evans Adotey remains optimistic about his team's chances in the CAF Champions League.

According to him, the team is "mathematically still in the competition" and has a chance to advance if the match between Young Africans and CR Belouizdad doesn't produce a winner.

Adotey praised his team's performance, stating that they played well and dominated possession, but mistakes cost them the win.

He also mentioned that the team's approach was to play compact in both attack and defence, but they had to adjust their strategy when their initial plan wasn't effective.

The coach acknowledged that the result was disappointing, but emphasised that his players did well and fought hard throughout the game.

"We are disappointed with the results. The plan was to win this game but several factors affected us. We started very well and dominated the game."

"We didn't do badly, we still have one game. Mathematically we are still in the competition. Let's see what happens tomorrow," he said after the game.

"My boys did well. I don't think the technical changes affected the performance.

"Our approach was to play compact both in attack and defence, it shows in the first. Our philosophy is to keep the ball and dominate possession. We chose to play direct but at a point it stopped working so we had to change."

He believes that the team can still make it out of the group stage if they win their remaining match and get some help from other teams.