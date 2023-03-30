Medeama's Felix Kyei is the best goalkeeper in the Ghana Premier League after week 24

Goalkeepers' communication requires assertiveness and leadership. Keepers need to be clear, loud, and direct at all times to organize their team to defend against attacks from the opposition. In many ways, keepers are the "default" team captain.

A goalkeeper has good blocking and deflecting techniques. Ability to play with his feet. Good movement and positioning in front of the goal. Ability to anticipate any type of player (reflexes). Defensive line control.

Medeama Sporting Club shot-stopper, Felix Kyei. A 20-year goalkeeper is becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the Betpawa Premier League currently. The goalminder does not lack the aforementioned qualities of a good goalkeeper. His statistics this season in the Ghana Premier League are outstanding leaving Medeama Sporting Club in the 3rd position with just a point behind the league leaders, Aduana Football Club.

Felix Kyei who started the season with Karela United has conceded the fewest goals (4) and the most clean sheets (7) than any other goalie who has kept the post for 8 or more games effect from the time he joined Medeama SC in the ongoing Betpawa Ghana Premier League. Felix Kyei has lost just a game since joining Medeama SC in the second transfer window.

Felix Kyei is the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in the ongoing Betpawa Ghana Premier league. He has kept 12 clean sheets in 20 games.

The clean sheets list

1. Felix Kyei (Medeama SC) - 12 2. Lawrence Ansah (FC Samartex) - 10 2. Gregory Obeng Sekyere (Berekum Chelsea). - 10 2. Joseph Addo (Aduana FC) - 10 3 Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak) - 9

Day 1 Karela 1-0 Tamale City

Day 2 Accra Lions 2-1 Karela United

Day 3 Karela United 2-0 Dreams FC

Day 4 Nsoatreman FC 3-0 Karela United

Day 5 Karela United 1-0 Bechem United

Day 6 Karela United 0-0 Hearts Of Oak

Day 8 Samartex FC 1-0 Karela United

Day 9 Karela United 1-1 Medeama SC

Day 10 Legon Cities FC 1-1 Karela United

Day 11 Karela United 0-0 RTU

Stats at Karela United this season (2022-23)

At Karela United

Games played - 10 Clean sheets - 5 Goals conceded - 8 Games won - 3 Drawn games - 4 Defeats - 3

Moved to Medeama SC in January

Day 15 King Faisal 2-3 Medeama SC

Day 16 Medeama SC 2-0 FC Samartex

Day 17 Tamale City 0-0 Medeama SC

Day 18 Medeama SC 2-0 Legon Cities FC

Day 19 RTU 1-1 Medeama SC

Day 20 Medeama SC 1-0 Berekum Chelsea

Day 21 Aduana FC 1-0 Medeama SC

Day 22 Medeama SC 2-0 Great Olympics

Day 23 Asante Kotoko 0-2 Medeama SC

Day 24 Medeama SC 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

At Medeama SC

Games played - 10 Clean sheets - 7 Goals conceded - 4 Games won - 7 Drawn games - 2 Defeats - 1

Overall statistics this season (2022-23 season)

Games played - 20 Clean sheets - 12 Goals conceded - 12 Games won - 10 Drawn games - 6 Defeats - 4

By: Bright Yeboah Taylor 'BYT'