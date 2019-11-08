Medeama's home ground closed down for reconstruction of modern 10,000 seater stadium

Medeama's home ground has finally been closed down to pave way for the construction of a modern 10,000 seater stadium, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The ceremonial sod-cutting took place back in February this year for the redevelopment of the facility.

One of Ghana's leading Civil Engineering and Building Construction Companies Micheletti & Co. Ltd have been handed the contract to oversee the reconstruction of the Tarkwa NA Aboso park.

Goldfields, Tarkwa-Damang has pumped in $13 million for the redevelopment of the facility.

Medeama's new stadium will act as an economic invigorator and will contribute to strengthening the image of the mining town.

The revamped venue will also feature a complete seating capacity and involves redesigning the pitch, VIP, media stands, tickets boot, drainage amongst others.

The edifice will also boast an electronic scoreboard running around its perimeter.

Medeama is the most successful team in the Western region after winning the FA Cup twice.