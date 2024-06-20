Medeama's James Essilfie congratulates Samartex, reflects on his club's title defence challenges

Medeama Board member in charge of Administration, James Essilfie, has extended his congratulations to the new Ghanaian champions, Samartex, while expressing his belief that the Mauve and Yellows could have defended their title under different circumstances.

Medeama, who won their first Ghana Premier League title last season, faced the challenge of competing in the CAF Champions League this year.

The former Medeama CEO noted that the club paid the ultimate price for their continental adventure, which stretched their resources and affected their domestic campaign.

Medeama reached the group stage of the CAF Champions League, requiring them to balance domestic league matches with continental commitments.

This demanding schedule took its toll, and despite a series of late victories, they ended the campaign 12 points behind champions Samartex.

"Samartex planned very well by capitalizing on Medeama's busy schedule in Africa," Essilfie said.

"Medeama performed woefully in the five outstanding matches as a result of fatigue arising from the engagement in Africa."

"With the last three matches to end the league, the team lost focus, losing all the possible nine points at stake, which could have added to secure 58 points and possibly overtaken Samartex if Medeama had made good use of the five outstanding matches. I once again congratulate our brothers Samartex and wish them well in Africa."

Medeama will look to regroup and offer a better challenge next season.