Medeama's James Essilfie urges calm amid unflattering start to Premier League title defence

Medeama board member in charge of Administration, James Essilfie is confident the side will turn the screws around after a disappointing start to their Ghana Premier League defence.

The outstanding former Chief Executive has urged the fans to remain calm amid a torrid start to the campaign.

Medeama are rock-bottom after two matches, drawing 2-2 at home to Accra Lions and losing 2-0 at Aduana Stars on Sunday.

The focus of the champions appear quite divided as they are inches away from reaching the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana champions will travel to Conakry, Guinea on Thursday for the return leg of the final eliminator against giants Horoya AC on Saturday September 30.

Medeama will have to put their recent setbacks behind them to ensure qualification to the group stage of Africa's elite-inter club competition for the first time of asking.

But James Essilfie, a long standing former Chief Executive of the club, is urging calm and focus.

"We should remain calm and focused. We are just two matches away and so there is no cause for alarm," he told the club's official website.

"Medeama is used to starting the season this way. We don't really start well but we finish well.

"I can understand the apprehension within the supporters, but they should remain calm.

"This is a very serious club with a solid structure and so we will bounce back in style."

Medeama have their work cut out for them when they make the trip to Guinea to battle Horoya for a place in the group stage of the CAF Champions League on Saturday.