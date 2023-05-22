Medeama's Jonathan Sowah is the real deal this season

Jonathan Sowah of Medeama is The Real Deal This Season: Jonathan Sowah netted twice against Hearts of Oak on Sunday as Medeama SC spanked the Phobians by 5-1 at the Accra sports stadium to claim the top position of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League standings after Week 31.

Abednego Tetteh has surely set a lot of tongues wagging with his goals for Bibiani Gold Stars this season following a series of unsuccessful spells elsewhere.

Alongside Hafiz Wontah Konkoni and Sampson Eduku, the former Hearts of Oak and Bechem United striker lead the top scorers' chart of the league with 14 goals each.

But the player who has impressed the most this season is the Medeama attacker Jonathan Sowah.

The talented goal scorer joined the Yellow and Mauves from Division One side Danbort in January 2023 during the second transfer window of the current campaign and in 18 games, the rookie has racked up 10 goals.

His goal-scoring consistency is one of the main reasons why Medeama are on top of the league table.

Sowah netted against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi on March 26th to help his team defeat the Porcupine Warriors by 2-0 and against Hearts of Oak he repeated the form with a brace.

Konkoni, Tetteh and Eduku are all known names in the country. The trio started the season with their respective sides and so have obviously played more matches than Sowah who is making some good name for himself in just a half season.

It was the second successive game in which the 24-year-old centre-forward scored for Medeama after his strike against Bechem United on May 8th.

The ex-Danbort man is able to play in different tactical formations selected by head trainer Augustine Evans Adotey. Whether a 4-4-2, a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1, Sowah does the job for his team thanks to his physique and innate goal-scoring ability.

It will be a massive achievement for Jonathan Sowah if Medeama could win the 2022/23 league title.

2022/23 GPL Top-scorers After Week 31 :

Hafiz Wontah Konkoni (Bechem United) – 14 goals

Sampson Eduku (Tamale City) – 14 goals

Abednego Tetteh (King Faisal/Gold Stars) – 14 goals (He scored 2 goals at King Faisal)

Mezack Afriyie (Berekum Chelsea) – 12 goals

Steven Mukwala Dese (Asante Kotoko) – 11 goals

Issah Kuka ( RTU ) – 11 goals

Vincent Atingah (Medeama) – 11 goals

Jonathan Sowah (Medeama SC) – 10 goals

Andy Kumi Francis (Kotoku Royals) – 9 goals

Abass Samari Salifu (Accra Lions) – 9 goals

By GARIBA RAUBIL