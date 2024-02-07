Medeama's Joseph Tetteh Zutah appointed Director of Ghana FA Elite Training Academy

Former captain of Medeama SC, Joseph Tetteh Zutah has been appointed the Director of the Ghana FA Elite Training Academy.

The Medeama SC administrative manager was confirmed the head of the first FA Elite Academy at the federation's Meet the Press in Kumasi.

Tetteh Zutah, who has been involved in management since hanging up his boots convinced the FA's leadership with his work with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana and the Premier League champions.

The FA recently opened the GFA Elite Academy in Winkogo in the Upper East Region as part of the association's efforts to develop grassroots football in the country.

The Kurt Okraku-led FA are also speeding up efforts to build 15 other Elite Academies in the country with the Winkogo-based centre the first in the football-mad nation.

Tetteh Zutah is expected ton ensure the smooth running of the centre with the aim of ensuring the best young talents in the country get the right training.

The Ghana Football Association has entrusted the young administrator to work with the best brains in ensuring the goals of the Academy are realised.